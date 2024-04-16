Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 544 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $131,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,207.50 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,248.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,038.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,087 shares of company stock worth $53,979,458. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

