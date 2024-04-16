THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 91 Average PT from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.43 ($1.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

THG stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £798 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.10 ($1.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.60.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

