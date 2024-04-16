THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 91 Average PT from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.43 ($1.15).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
