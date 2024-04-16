Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

