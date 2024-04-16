Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

