Vicor (VICR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Stock Down 3.5 %

Vicor stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

