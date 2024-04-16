WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

KLG stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

