Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 23,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

