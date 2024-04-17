Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

