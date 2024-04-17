Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $238,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 816,262 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,374,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.