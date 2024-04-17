Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $253,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,456 shares of company stock worth $5,539,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.