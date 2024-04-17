BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.