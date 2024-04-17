Bison Wealth LLC Has $554,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

