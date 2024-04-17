Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $244.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.95 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

