Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

