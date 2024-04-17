17,000 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

