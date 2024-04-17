Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $265,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Affirm Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

