Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.