Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,181 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 116.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 161,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

