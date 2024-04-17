Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 756 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $526.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

