Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $34,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.52 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.75.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

