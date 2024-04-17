Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 36,629 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,629 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

