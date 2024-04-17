Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

