Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 73 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $326.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

