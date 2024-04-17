Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Celsius by 85.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

