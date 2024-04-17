Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTN opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

