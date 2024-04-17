Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,174,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $894.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $955.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $890.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

