Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
