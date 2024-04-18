Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2,131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

WTFC opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

