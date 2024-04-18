American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.1 %
ARL stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.