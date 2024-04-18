American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

ARL stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

