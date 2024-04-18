Arizona State Retirement System Sells 270 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

