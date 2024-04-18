Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.