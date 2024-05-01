N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in N-able were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in N-able by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in N-able by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 342,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in N-able by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.38. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.