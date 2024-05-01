Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.50.

Saia stock opened at $396.83 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

