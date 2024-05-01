Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.18. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 25,159 shares changing hands.

Scorpio Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

