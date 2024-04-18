ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,288,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 497,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

