Barclays Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $12.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.7 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.