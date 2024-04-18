Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

