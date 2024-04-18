Insider Buying: Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Insider Acquires 3,477,200 Shares of Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Hosack acquired 3,477,200 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$504,194.00 ($325,286.45).

Prospect Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 367.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Prospect Resources Company Profile

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interest in the Kesya Rare Earths project covering an area of 1,053 hectares located in the Zambia; the Step Aside Lithium project covering an area of 100 hectares; and the Omaruru Lithium Project located in the East of Karibib, Namibia.

