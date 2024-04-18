Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $22,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,082.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Paper Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:IP opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

