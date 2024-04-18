New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 942,186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 949,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $816.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

