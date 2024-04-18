Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,765 Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Franklin Income Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

INCM stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

