PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $22.95. PLDT shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 4,864 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Down 0.2 %

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

