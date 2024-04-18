Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.