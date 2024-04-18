Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Karl Slatoff Sells 90,851 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.