Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

