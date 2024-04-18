Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $202.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.