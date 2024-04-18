William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $936,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00.

ACVA stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 95.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

