Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

