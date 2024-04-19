CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $56.16 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

