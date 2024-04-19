Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 255 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,963,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

